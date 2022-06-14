Hoeven to face political newcomer Christiansen in November

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota’s Republican primary Tuesday, and is set to face a Democrat in November who has raised a fraction of his $3.2 million in campaign funds. Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, defeated a largely unknown challenger in the Democratic primary, Fargo art and antiques dealer Michael Steele. Hoeven coasted past oil field worker Riley Kuntz, a poorly funded political neophyte. Hoeven is seen as a shoo-in in November in the highly conservative state.