South Korean truckers end 8-day strike, return to work

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Unionized truckers in South Korea have ended an eight-day strike that caused major disruptions to domestic production and cargo transport. Thousands of truckers had joined the nationwide strike, calling for an extension of temporary guarantees of minimum wages amid soaring fuel prices. Representatives of the striking truckers and Transport Ministry officials reached a deal Tuesday night on ending the strike. They say the ministry agreed to seek to extend current rules on minimum wage guarantees and consider increasing fuel subsidies for truckers. The truckers’ union says the drivers will immediately return to work.