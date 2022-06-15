Biden sends Ukraine more weapons; US eyes report on fighters

By JOHN LEICESTER and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has thanked President Joe Biden for approving another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The U.S. State Department, meanwhile, is investigating unconfirmed reports that at least two U.S. citizens have been captured in Ukraine. In other news, the Russian military said it used long-range missiles to destroy an arms depot in Ukraine’s western Lviv region. And in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, fighting raged Wednesday for a key city where a local official said Russian forces were advancing.