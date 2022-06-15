EU sues UK over move to rewrite post-Brexit trade rules

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is suing Britain over its move to rewrite the trade rules agreed to when the country exited bloc two years ago. That’s ratcheting up tensions between the major economic partners. Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government proposed legislation that would remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Those checks were imposed as part of a hard-fought compromise when Britain left the EU and its borderless free-trade zone. But they have caused both economic and political problems in Northern Ireland. The EU decried Britain’s effort to rip up part of the deal on Wednesday as illegal.