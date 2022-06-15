Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:54 AM

European Central Bank vows backstop against market turmoil

By The Associated Press

The European Central Bank has vowed to come up with a new, unspecified market backstop that could be used to buffer some countries against bond market turmoil similar to what shook the 19-country eurozone during a debt crisis more than a decade ago. The statement came after an unscheduled meeting of the bank’s governing council Wednesday. It aims to address a selloff in Italian and Spanish government debt in the wake of the bank’s decision to start raising interest rates in July for the first time in 11 years.

AP National News

Associated Press

Skip to content