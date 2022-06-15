Skip to Content
International court drops case against slain Libyan general

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has dropped its war crimes case against a Libyan general after prosecutors confirmed that he was dead. The decision on Wednesday came more than a year after Libyan officials reported that assailants killed Mahmoud al-Werfalli by opening fire on his car in the eastern city of Benghazi. Al-Werfalli was a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces. In a statement, the court said judges terminated proceedings against Al-Werfalli after studying evidence that included witness statements, photographs and social media postings presented by prosecutors. Al-Werfalli was wanted by the ICC for his alleged role in executing or ordering the executions of 33 captives in Benghazi in 2016 and 2017.

