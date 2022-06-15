John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — John Hinckley Jr. has been freed from court oversight. The development Wednesday ended decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals after Hinckley shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman had announced Hinckley’s pending released earlier this month, saying that he had shown no signs of active mental illness since the mid-1980s and had not exhibited any violent behavior or interest in weapons. Hinckley has lived in a community in Virginia since 2016.