Kishida unveils plan to set up pandemic crisis control unit

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to establish an infectious disease crisis management agency to better prepare for future pandemics. Kishida, marking the end of the current parliamentary session and weeks ahead of the July 10 national elections, says Japan has managed to significantly slow COVID-19 infections, but it is still too early to “put our guards down.” He said there’s a need to “carefully walk to the path toward returning to ordinary lives” as Japan gradually resumes social and business activity as well as tourism. Kishida, who had low public expectations when he took office in October and recorded unimpressive 40% support ratings, has since steadily gained popularity to above 60%.