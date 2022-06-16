Bomb threats made in Kosovo’s ethnic Serb-dominated areas

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police in Kosovo have reported a series of bomb threats to schools in Serb-dominated areas of the country and say they have confirmed some as hoaxes. A police statement said about 30 locations received electronic warnings or phone calls on Thursday morning. It did not identify the precise areas. Later police reported that all were fake alarms, including one at Pristina International Airport, which returned to normal operations .Most of the country’s ethnic Serb minority lives in northern Kosovo. Police said they evacuated people from the threatened areas and sent in demining units to look for bombs. Bomb threats in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, last month brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill. No explosive devices were found.