Judge denies extension for Louisiana redistricting deadline

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A request by Louisiana legislative leaders to extend the deadline of completing a new congressional map — that must include a second majority-Black district — was rejected by a federal judge Thursday. The Republican-dominated legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, have been fighting over the boundaries since February, when lawmakers approved a congressional map with white majorities in five of six districts. Democrats and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus argue the current map dilutes the political clout of African American voters and that at least two of the six districts should have Black majorities.