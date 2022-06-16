Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing men

By FABIANNO MAISONNAVE, EDMAR BARROS and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian authorities say a fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil’s remote Amazon region and took police to a site where human remains were recovered. Authorities say that they expected to make more arrests soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5. But as of Thursday, only two people had been arrested. A federal police investigator says the fisherman who had been the prime suspect confessed to useing a firearm to kill Phillips and Pereira.