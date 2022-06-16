Police: Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect held

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say multiple people have been shot at an Alabama church and that a shooting suspect is in custody. Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m. and rushed to the church. The statement said police confirmed multiple people were shot but didn’t elaborate on the exact number of victims or their conditions. The statement said that while a suspect had been detained, it did not identify the person. Police say numerous law enforcement agents, along with first responders, are at the scene.