Explosion inside mosque in northern Afghanistan kills 1

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says that an explosion ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, killing at least one worshipper and wounding seven others. Dozens of people had gathered inside the mosque in the district of Imam Sahib for Friday prayers when an explosive device that had been planted there earlier went off. A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kunduz police chief says they have launched an investigation. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. Lately, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.