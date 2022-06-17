Leaders meet in Madrid to mark world day to fight drought

MADRID (AP) — Politicians and experts are meeting in Madrid to mark World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. The half-day meeting will be attended by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification chief Ibrahim Thiaw and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is also to address the conference. Forecasts estimate that by 2050 droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world’s population. The meeting comes as Spain undergoes an unusually early heat wave that has helped fuel wildfires across the country.