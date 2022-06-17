Malaysia lawyers protest probe of judge who convicted ex-PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Hundreds of Malaysian lawyers have staged a protest to condemn the anti-graft agency’s probe of a senior judge who convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak of corruption. They slammed the agency for openly announcing the probe and naming the judge. The lawyers said the move was against constitutional procedures and a threat to judicial independence. The agency launched an investigation in April of Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali following allegations of an unexplained sum of over $227,000 in his bank account. Nazlan denied the allegation. Some lawyers questioned the timing and motive of the probe while Najib launches the final appeal against his conviction in the country’s top court. He remains influential and his Malay party has returned to power.