Brazilian judge probed for blocking abortion for raped child

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s judicial watchdog agency says it’s investigating a judge who stopped an 11-year-old rape victim from getting an abortion. Advocates insist the procedure is allowed in the South American nation for rape cases at any stage of a pregnancy. Santa Catarina state Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer was filmed at a hearing asking the child whether she understood how pregnancies happen, referring to her rapist as “the father of the baby,” asking her to “hold on a little more” to save it and even suggesting a name should be picked. The girl repeatedly said she did not want to give birth. The case was first reported by the website The Intercept Brasil.