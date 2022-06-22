France’s troubled Macron to break silence on parliament loss

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will speak publicly for the first time since he suffered a major political blow when his party lost its parliamentary majority. Macron is scheduled to give a national televised address on Wednesday night after two days of back-to-back meetings with the leaders of rival parties. But those rivals appear determined to remain in opposition to Macron and not keen to cooperate or compromise with him. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen made a grand entrance into the National Assembly with scores of lawmakers from her National Rally party. Macron’s Together! alliance won the most seats — 245 — but that’s 44 seats short of a majority.