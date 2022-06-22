Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth
By PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS and COSTAS KANTOURIS
Associated Press
LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say a woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling with other migrants from nearby Turkey. A coast guard official said 29 Eritreans were spotted during a patrol near the eastern Greek island of Lesbos. One of the women had just given birth. They were also rescued and taken to Lesbos with the mother and baby receiving treatment in hospital.