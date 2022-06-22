Lawyer leaving 1/6 panel amid talk of Missouri Senate run

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

An attorney working as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will leave the post amid calls urging him to run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent. John F. Wood’s resignation is effective Friday. The resignation was confirmed Wednesday by Steve Crim, a political consultant working with the group formed to back Wood as a Senate candidate. Crim says Wood has not declared a Senate run, but is exploring the possibility. The possible independent run comes as some Republicans are worried that former Gov. Eric Greitens could win the August primary but lose to a Democrat in November.