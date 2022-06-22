Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Legal officials say ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been transferred from a secret detention location to a prison in the capital. They say her ongoing court cases will be tried at a new facility built in the prison compound. Suu Kyi was arrested last year when the army seized power from her elected government. For about a year, she has been held at an undisclosed location in Naypyitaw, generally assumed to be on a military base. She is being tried on multiple charges, including corruption. Suu Kyi’s supporters say the charges against her are politically motivated. She spent about 15 years in detention under a previous military government, virtually all under house arrest at her Yangon home.