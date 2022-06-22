North Carolina sports betting legislation falters in House

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation that would have authorized sports betting across all of North Carolina has fallen apart in the state’s General Assembly. The House late Wednesday narrowly rejected a measure that would have adjusted how betting operators would be taxed and state proceeds would be distributed. An unusual coalition of social conservatives and liberal Democrats halted the effort issuing warnings about the dangers of gambling. A House lawmaker who shepherded the two betting bills said the idea is still alive because one of the measures passed by a one-vote margin. But the General Assembly work session is likely to end late next week, leaving little time for retooling the legislation.