Ohio State gets approval to trademark ‘The’ for merchandise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.” The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university’s request Tuesday. The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of “The” on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels. Those include such items as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats. A university spokesman noted that “THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years. The university’s licensing and trademark program generates over $12.5 million a year in revenue, which helps fund student scholarships and university programs.