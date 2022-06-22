Top French official accused of rape during gynecology exams

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors are investigating complaints by two women who have accused a member of the French government of rape during medical exams. The government member is a woman who worked as a gynecologist before joining politics. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou was named secretary of state for development last month. She and her office have not commented publicly on the accusations that emerged on Wednesday. The Paris prosecutor’s office said it ordered an investigation. French media reports say the women accuse Zacharopoulou of penetration during medical exams without their consent. French law defines rape as any act of sexual penetration committed on others by violence, coercion, threat or surprise.