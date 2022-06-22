Wisconsin superintendent’s false imprisonment charges tossed

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — False imprisonment charges have been dismissed against a northeastern Wisconsin school superintendent accused of illegally detaining some students in a high school bathroom during searches for vaping devices. A judge in Oconto County on Tuesday said facts in the criminal complaint against Kelly Casper were insufficient to support the six counts of false imprisonment against her. Several dozen supporters in the courtroom gallery broke into applause when Hammer announced his decision. A prosecutor determined the searches were lawful, but filed the false imprisonment charges, saying the students were illegally confined during the searches in January.