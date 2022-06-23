Biden praises Wounded Warriors as the ‘spine of America’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed members of the Wounded Warriors Project to the White House for the group’s annual solider ride. More than two dozen veteran and active duty troops on Thursday rode two laps around the South Lawn as part of a multi-day cycling event. The tradition of the soldier ride at the White House began in 2008. Biden told the group, “You are the best that America has to offer.” The Wounded Warrior Project assists veterans as well as families and caregivers of service members who suffered a physical or mental injury or illness while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001.