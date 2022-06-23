GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two days after losing a bitter primary to a rival she once deemed a “sellout” for occasionally working with Democrats, Katie Arrington appeared at a “unity rally” to urge South Carolina Republicans to come together and back Rep. Nancy Mace in the fall general election. Republicans, Arrington said, “may fight like banshees inside the house, but once we walk out that door, it’s one team, one fight.” The cordial tone is striking in a Republican Party increasingly defined by an absolutist approach to politics. Aware that the coastal congressional district is one of the few places in the state where Democrats have been competitive, Republicans say it is important to move past the party’s internal divisions.