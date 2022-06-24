German lawmakers vote to end ban on ‘advertising’ abortions

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers voted Friday to end the country’s ban on advertising abortions, which has in the past led to doctors being prosecuted for providing information about the procedure to potential patients. Parliament also voted to annul the convictions of doctors issued since Oct. 3, 1990, when West Germany’s abortion laws were applied to the whole country upon reunification. Under Germany’s criminal code, doctors risked a fine or prison sentence of up to two years if convicted of advertising abortions. Families Minister Lisa Paus said it was now time to discuss ending the ongoing criminalization of abortion. In general abortions are a crime in Germany, but they are not punished if carried out within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.