Germany to charge most citizens for COVID-19 rapid tests

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will start charging for rapid COVID-19 tests that were previously free, though vulnerable groups will be exempt from the fee. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday that starting July 1 the rapid tests widely available at centers across Germany will cost citizens about $3.16 each, with the rest subsidized by the government. The tests will remain free for people who can prove they belong to vulnerable groups, for visitors of care homes and hospitals, and for small children. The planned end to free tests at the end of June has raised concerns that Germany might experience an undetected rise in coronavirus cases over the coming months as people unwittingly spread the virus.