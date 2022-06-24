Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers one month earlier. The 288 red-gowned Uvalde High School seniors sat in 100-degree heat at the school stadium Friday with 21 “Uvalde Strong” placards arrayed before their ranks as school and student leaders spoke. Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell and school principal Randy Harris praised the students for their strength and resilience as three COVID-19 pandemic years were capped by the May 14 mass shooting at the South Texas town’s Robb Elementary School.