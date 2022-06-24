Indigenous and family mourn expert killed in the Amazon

By LUCAS DUMPHREYS and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Members of Brazilian Indigenous groups, friends and family members have gathered to mourn Bruno Pereira, an expert on Indigenous peoples who was killed with a British journalist during a trip to the heart of the Amazon rainforest. His body is to be cremated following Friday’s ceremony. Pereira was on leave from Brazilian government agency for Indigenous affairs and he was accompanying reporter Dom Phillips. They were allegedly killed by a fisherman on June 5 in the Javari Valley region, close to Brazil’s border with Peru and Colombia. Members of Xukuru Indigenous group sang mourning songs close to Pereira’s sealed casket during the ceremony in Recife.