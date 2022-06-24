Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing 5 crewmembers

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a Russian military cargo plane has crashed on a training flight, killing five crewmembers and leaving several others injured. The heavy-lift Il-76 plane went down Friday after refueling and hitting a power line in Russia’s southwestern Ryazan region. The Russian Defense Ministry said the aircraft suffered an engine problem, forcing the crew to crash-land. The regional administration said the plane slammed into a field just outside the city of Ryazan. The four-engine Il-76 has served as the main heavy-lift cargo plane for the Soviet and Russian air force. In eastern Siberia, searchers on Friday tried to find another Russian cargo plane, an An-2, that disappeared from radar on Wednesday.