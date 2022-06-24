Tunisian officers stabbed near synagogue; suspect arrested

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Authorities in Tunisia say a man with a knife attacked police officers stationed near a synagogue in North African nation’s capital. They say one office was injured in the shoulder and another on the hand. An Interior Ministry spokesperson says the attacker fled after the overnight stabbing but was located nearby soon afterward along with the knife. She described the incident on Friday as a terrorist attack and said investigators were trying to determine whether the suspect had accomplices. The motive is unclear. The ministry spokesperson mentioned unspecified threats targeting President Kais Saied that she says were aimed at “undermining public security and sowing chaos in Tunisia.” She didn’t provide details, citing ongoing investigations.