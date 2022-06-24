UN office points to Israel in Al Jazeera reporter’s death

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh and her crew were targeted by “seemingly well-aimed bullets” fired from the direction of Israeli troops. It called for a criminal probe into her death last month as it announced its own findings on Friday. Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American reporter, was shot and killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. The Israeli military adamantly denies that it targeted Abu Akleh and says she might have been shot by Palestinian militants. Israel has long rejected the findings of U.N. bodies, accusing them of being biased against it.