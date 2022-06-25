Deaths rise to 23 from mass attempt to enter Spanish enclave

By ASHIFA KASSAM and TARIK EL-BARAKAH

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Moroccan state media are reporting that the number of people who were killed after they tried to scale a border fence between Morocco and a Spanish enclave in North Africa has risen to 23. Human rights organizations in Spain and Morocco called on both countries to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Moroccan authorities said the individuals died as a result of a “stampede” of people who attempted Friday to climb the iron fence that separates the city of Melilla and Morocco. The ministry initially reported five deaths. Local authorities cited by Morocco’s official Television 2M updated the number to 18 and then 23 on Saturday. The Moroccan Human Rights Association reported 27 dead.