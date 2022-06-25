Egypt’s president holds talks with visiting Qatari emir

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt was holding talks with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is vising Cairo for the first time in years. The Egyptian presidency says the talks Saturday are focusing on ties between the two nations and a set of other regional and global topics. Egypt’s state-run newspaper al-Ahram reported the talks aim at ensuring a “full normalization” of ties between the two nations after they resumed their relations early in 2021. Al Thani landed in Cairo late Friday. The visit shows the rapid improvement of ties between the two nations since the end of a boycott of Doha by four Arab states, including Egypt.