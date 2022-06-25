Iraqi PM heads to Saudi Arabia, Iran for new dialogue

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s office says he has arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit. An official had said earlier on Saturday that al-Kadhimi will be carrying a new initiative aimed at renewing Baghdad-mediated talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge the information to the press. The official said al-Kadhimi planned to travel to Tehran on Sunday. Al-Kadhimi’s visit seeks to open new avenues that would reactivate Baghdad-mediated dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the official, who is privy to the Iran-Saudi dialogue track.