Loewe presents a dystopian future at Paris Fashion Week

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Loewe thrust Paris Fashion Week into a bleak and dystopian vision of the future. The fashion house on Saturday turned its runway into a dead space where nature and animal life only existed to be harnessed and exploited by humankind. A sanitized white wall descended onto a bare deck as models walked by robotically, bathed in misty white light. Models wore plates of television screens showing deep water fish in the ocean, and plasma screen visors beamed out growing chrysanthemums. The only place that grass grew in British designer Jonathan Anderson’s fashion dystopia was literally out of shoes, where green blades quivered and flapped surreally as the automatons filed by.