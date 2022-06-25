Mali junta paves way for elections with new law

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali is preparing the ground to return to constitutional rule following its last coup in 2020 after the junta leader Col. Assimi Goita signed a new law that paved the way for elections in the West African country. According to a copy of the new legislation seen by the Associated Press, the law also allows him to run for president in the 2024 elections. Analysts say the law — which creates a single election management body to replace a contested three-party system — signals the junta’s willingness to return to constitutional rule.