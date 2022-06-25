Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Illinois congresswoman Mary Miller is raising eyebrows with her comment at a rally with former President Donald Trump. The Republican called the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.” The comment drew cheers from the crowd Saturday night in Mendon, Illinois. Miller spokesman Isaiah Wartman tells The Associated Press that the congresswoman misspoke and had intended to say the decision was a victory for the “right to life.” Miller is running in the state’s newly redrawn 15th Congressional District with Trump’s support. The GOP primary is next Tuesday.