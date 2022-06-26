4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Part of the wooden stands have collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and injuring hundreds. Authorities said the disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls. Videos show a three-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed. Regional health authorities said 322 people had gone to hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. President Iván Duque announced an investigation.