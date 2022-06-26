Family, friends mourn British journalist killed in Brazil

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE

Associated Press

NITEROI, Brazil (AP) — Gathered at a cemetery on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, friends and relatives paid their final respects to British journalist Dom Phillips, killed in the Brazilian Amazon while researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest. Phillips, 57, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, were killed on June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. Three fishermen from nearby riverine communities were arrested. Two of them confessed to the murders, according to the police.