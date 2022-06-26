G-7 leaders set to commit to long haul in backing Ukraine

By ZEKE MILLER and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to the long haul in supporting Ukraine. They are in the German Alps for meetings and planning to confer by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The G-7 leaders will begin Monday’s session of their summit with a focus on Ukraine. Later in the day, they will be joined by the leaders of five leading democratic emerging economies for a discussion on climate change, energy and other issues. Those countries are India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina.