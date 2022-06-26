Israeli PM convenes Cabinet before parliament is dissolved

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has convened what is likely his last Cabinet meeting as premier, with parliament expected to dissolve itself this week, triggering new elections in the fall. Naftali Bennett’s decision to head to elections puts an end to an ambitious political project that united eight ideologically disparate parties that came together to oust former leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return to power. The elections are the fifth the country has held in three years. Bennett will hand over the premiership to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, a centrist former broadcaster, once parliament is dissolved. On Sunday, Bennett thanked his coalition members for putting their differences aside.