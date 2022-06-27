Gas leak in Jordan kills 10, injures some 250

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan says a poisonous gas leak in the southern port city of Aqaba has killed at least 10 people and injured around 250. Video carried by state-run media outlets showed a crane hoisting a large tanker from a truck and then dropping it on the deck of a ship. An explosion of yellow smoke sends dock workers racing away. The Public Security Directorate says a gas tank sprung a leak Monday while being transported. It did not identify the contents of the tanker. Authorities urged people in nearby areas to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed.