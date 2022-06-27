Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:16 PM

GOP race for Colorado elections head features indicted clerk

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Republicans in Colorado will decide whether to nominate — as their candidate for the state’s top election official — a county elections clerk who is under indictment for a security breach spurred by conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters faces seven felony counts and has been barred by a judge from overseeing this year’s election in her county. Also running in the Republican primary is Pam Anderson, a former county clerk who previously led the state clerks’ association, and businessman Mike O’Donnell. The current secretary of state, Jena Griswold, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

AP National News

Associated Press

Skip to content