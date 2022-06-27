Greece says 1,130 migrants turned back at sea in 3 days

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has prevented more than a thousand migrants and refugees crossing to its islands in boats from the nearby coast of Turkey over the past three days. The agency said it had turned back boats in 24 separate incidents involving an estimated 1,130 people, near five Greek eastern Aegean Sea islands, with most of the interceptions occurring off Lesbos. Greece has toughened its migration policy in recent years, defending its decision to carry out regular interceptions of boats at sea.