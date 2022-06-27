‘I want my son back’: Moroccan’s father pleads with Putin

By TARIK EL-BARAKAH

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The father of a Moroccan man facing possible execution after being captured by Ukrainian separatists appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene to spare his son from the firing squad. Taher Saadoun said “I want my son back.” Saadoun also called on Morocco’s government to pursue negotiations on behalf of his son, Brahim. He was sentenced June 9 to the death penalty alongside two Britons. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic convicted all three of terrorism and trying to overturn constitutional order. They were given a month to appeal.