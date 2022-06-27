Skip to Content
Nebraska to replace GOP ex-congressman on day of sentencing

By GRANT SCHULTE
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Just hours after a judge sentences an ex-congressman from Nebraska for lying to federal agents, voters in his district are expected to elect a different conservative Republican to represent the GOP-dominated district. Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will learn Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom whether he’ll get prison time for misleading the FBI about $30,000 in illegal, foreign contributions to his campaign. Back in Nebraska, voters in the nine-term Republican’s district will head to the polls to pick a new representative. Two state lawmakers, Republican Mike Flood and Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks, are running for the seat in the eastern Nebraska district.

