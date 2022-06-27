Norway: Deadly Pride attack suspect jailed, refuses to talk

By KOSTYA MANENKOV and JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The suspect in a deadly shooting ahead of an LGBTQ festival in the Norwegian capital, which authorities are treating as an Islamist attack, has been ordered held in pre-trial detention for four weeks — two of them in solitary confinement. He continues to refuse to be questioned. Zaniar Matapour, a 43-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested shortly after Saturday’s predawn shooting in Oslo’s nightlife district and was held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Two people were killed and more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act.” Prosecutor Ingvild Myrold said police on Monday again tried to question Matapour for the third consecutive day, without success.