Podcast dramas morph to TV shows in Hollywood reappraisal

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Listened to any good television shows lately? If you’re glued to a scripted podcast drama you may be auditioning a potential TV series. The trend is a result of Hollywood’s demand for small-screen material and a growing appreciation for podcast fiction. Dramatizations of fact-based podcasts such as “WeCrashed” and “The Thing About Pam” have become TV staples. But fiction born on podcast platforms is gaining traction. Some established TV producers see podcasting as a way to test a drama’s worthiness for a second life on screen. The production company behind “Law & Order” has a podcast crime drama in development as a TV series.